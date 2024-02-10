Former First Lady Michelle Obama once famously said that “when they go low, we go high.” And Donald Trump never fails to go low.

In a Saturday speech in Conway, South Carolina, the former reality star went scraped the barrel’s bottom when he mocked his opponent, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, because her husband Michael hasn’t been at her side during the contentious 2024 GOP presidential primary.

x Trump attacks Nikki Haley's husband: "Where's her husband? What happened to her husband? Where is he? He's gone." pic.twitter.com/tRslkYmZQk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 10, 2024

But he’s just asking questions, right? So where IS Haley’s husband?

Let’s go high on this one, folks, and find the facts.

x Maj. Michael Haley is a commissioned officer with the SC National Guard and is currently deployed with the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade in the Horn of Africa. https://t.co/CTrri94clU — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 10, 2024

Yes, Trump is mocking a member of the U.S. Army National Guard. It’s not the first time he’s mocked the spouses of women who challenged him. It probably won’t be the last.

As for Maj. Michael Haley? The New York Times answered Trump’s mean-spirited question on Sunday.

Even in his absence, Maj. Michael Haley, a National Guardsman serving a voluntary, yearlong deployment in Africa, has played an outsize role in his wife’s increasingly lonely attempt to snatch the Republican nomination from former President Donald J. Trump. In nearly every stump speech, Ms. Haley describes her husband and his military career as one of her motives for running. She frequently refers to his struggles after returning from a war zone in her promises to improve health care for veterans. She suggests that his work has informed her foreign policy. Yet, despite this prominence, Major Haley himself remains something of a blank slate. [...] Those who know him say this is just as he likes it.

And if anyone wanted to go low, and bring up another former FLOTUS? Well, fine! The New York Times has got you covered, too.

Since leaving the White House, Melania Trump’s world has gotten smaller. Just how she likes it. Cloistered behind the gates of her three homes, she sticks to a small circle — her son, her elderly parents and a handful of old friends. She visits her hairdressers, consults with Hervé Pierre, her longtime stylist, and sometimes meets her husband for Friday night dinner at their clubs. But her most ardent pursuit is a personal campaign: helping her son, Barron, 17, with his college search. What she has not done, despite invitations from her husband, is appear on the campaign trail. Nor has she been at his side for any of his court appearances. These are the days of Melania Trump, former first lady, current campaign spouse and wife to one of the most divisive figures in American public life.

Anyway, if you skew a little low, you’re not alone. Obama has some advice for you, too.