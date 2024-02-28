If you haven’t heard, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced he would step down from his leadership position in November. McConnell made the announcement during a speech on the Senate floor Wednesday, and before you could sing “Ding-Dong! The Witch Is Dead,” the reactions began pouring in.

Legal expert Elie Mystal wrote these kind words about the GOP leader: “Mitch McConnell has been the most successful Confederate since John C. Calhoun. Congratulations to him and his people in their service of evil.” Sort of brings a tear to your eyes.

Rep. Adam Schiff wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Mitch McConnell stacked the Court, undermined our democracy, and enabled Donald Trump. And yet – in his absence – [the Senate GOP] will invariably select someone more extreme.”

Comedian and writer John Fugelsang had an idea of McConnell’s future plans, writing, “Mitch McConnell stepping down as GOP Senate Leader to spend more time staring into the Ark of the Covenant as it's opened up.”

The New York Times Pitchbot nailed it (once again):

But what about the Republicans whom McConnell leaves rudderless? The House Freedom Caucus, who not only don’t believe in rudders but also don’t seem to believe in anything other than fighting fire with gasoline, wrote:

Our thoughts are with our Democrat colleagues in the Senate on the retirement of their Co-Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (D-Ukraine). No need to wait till November… Senate Republicans should IMMEDIATELY elect a *Republican* Minority Leader.

Yeesh! Attorney and Democratic commenter Kaivan Shroff decided the best way to commemorate this next step in Mitch’s career was to remind America of the kind of leader he was.

Shannon Watts, the founder of gun-safety advocacy group Moms Demand Action, wrote, “Sen. Mitch McConnell’s legacy will be that he purposefully undermined America’s first Black president, he broke the Supreme Court, he helped elect a fascist President, and he abetted up an insurrection on American soil.”

Writer Wajahat Ali put McConnell into context with his political party: “Mitch McConnell is one of the most odious & destructive human beings to ever sully Congress with his presence. The fact his resignation means his Republican replacement will be even more unhinged reveals the depths of the GOP's extremism. It's not a normal party.”

Finally, Rep. Jamie Raskin gave an impromptu reaction, diplomatically calling out McConnell for being a coward. “He didn’t show the ultimate courage” when Donald Trump tried to overthrow our government, Raskin said.

What are your favorite responses to this great news?