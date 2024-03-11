Jonathan V Last/The Bulwark:

Biden. Can. Win. Believe. Brandon Were you surprised? You shouldn’t have been. Last year Joe Biden gave a banger of a State of the Union. After October 7, he gave two powerful addresses. (Those are three separate links.) On January 5, 2024, he delivered an excellent speech about American democracy on the anniversary of the January 6 attempted coup. He. Is. Good. At. This.

x Huge sum: Biden team brings in $10 million in the 24 hours after the State of the Union via @kwelkernbc and @scottmbland https://t.co/OYxNfJQ9Iw — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) March 10, 2024

EJ Dionne/Washington Post:

Biden hoped to be a peacemaker. Now, he knows he must be a warrior. President Biden’s State of the Union address on Thursday was about many things, especially a furious energy that countered talk about the limitations of his age. But above all, it marked the final collapse of the reconciliation strategy. It was an acknowledgment that sermons about putting aside our differences are out of touch with the country we have become. It’s hard to imagine a more reluctant convert to the warrior class than Biden. A champion of bipartisanship, the veteran of 36 years in the Senate loves few things more than reminiscing about past friendships with some of his most reactionary colleagues. He proved that a degree of bipartisanship is still possible, earning cross-party support for his big infrastructure and technology investment programs. These and other Biden measures pushed huge sums into Trump-supporting states and counties

Give ‘em hell, Brandon. But in sorrow, not anger.

David Rothkopf/Daily Beast:

Trump Embraced an Authoritarian the Day After Biden Fiercely Defended Democracy The 2024 campaign began this week with a frightening distinction between the president’s promise to fight for fundamental American values and the ex-president’s villain worship. Within a 24-hour period, the 2024 presidential campaign kicked off in a way that could not present the choice before the American public more starkly. Joe Biden stood before the Congress and, in his State of the Union address, made a powerful case that he would fight with every fiber of his being to preserve American democracy and the fundamental freedoms of all Americans. Then, late Friday, Donald Trump hosted Hungary’s authoritarian ruler, Viktor Orbán, in the kind of pro-Putin, anti-democracy summit that perfectly captured the true nature of today’s MAGA Republican Party. The dinner reception was so important that even Melania Trump made one of her rare appearances at her husband’s side. Trump said, “There’s nobody smarter or a better leader than Viktor Orbán. He’s the boss. He’s a non-controversial figure because he says, ‘This is the way it’s going to be and that’s the end of it.’ He’s the boss. He’s a great leader.”

Michael Hirsh/Foreign Policy:

Biden Starkly Lays Out the Stakes for 2024 The president delivered one of the most politically significant State of the Union addresses in memory. “Not since President Lincoln and the Civil War have freedom and democracy been under assault at home as they are today,” Biden said. “What makes our moment rare is that freedom and democracy are under attack both at home and overseas at the very same time.” In other words, the president seemed to be saying, the nation faces in Trump an even more perilous threat today than FDR and Abraham Lincoln—generally considered two of the greatest U.S. presidents in history—did individually. Biden then proceeded to lambaste his “predecessor”—as he repeatedly called Trump—over and over. Biden accused Trump of “bowing down” to Russian President Vladimir Putin over his Ukraine invasion; fomenting political violence at home (“You can’t love your country only when you win,” Biden said); sounding like a fascist by saying immigrants are “poison in the blood of our country”; and shrugging his shoulders over endemic gun violence.

As for contrast, Kyle Whitmire/AL.com is a 2023 Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist:

Britt blamed Biden for assault that happened during Bush admin in Mexico UPDATE: After this column was published, a spokesman for Britt confirmed to the Washington Post that the victim she spoke of was Karla Jacinta Romero, who was sexually assaulted 20 years ago in Mexico, not in recent years in the United States, as Britt implied in her State of the Union rebuttal. In her State of the Union rebuttal, Sen. Katie Britt’s delivery made the substance of what she was saying hard to pay attention to. In the last two days, her awkward smiles and erratic changes in tone have inspired parodies and ridicule. And it made it all the easier to miss important things. I was distracted, too. Luckily, Jonathan Katz wasn’t. He noticed something that didn’t sound right to him. And he dug. Katz is a freelance reporter with years of experience as an Associated Press foreign correspondent in Haiti and Mexico, where he covered things that would make Katie Britt cry real tears. He has a nose for what’s real and what’s not. He didn’t have to dig far. Britt’s little Thursday night ruse was remarkably shallow. Here’s what he found.

Oh and by the way, Katie Britt is not being spared by the rest of the country:

Glenn Kessler/ Washington Post: Katie Britt’s false linkage of a sex-trafficking case to Joe Biden

CNBC: Biden rebutter Sen. Britt blasted for recycling 20-year-old sex traffic story to attack border policy

The New Republic : Tuberville Tried to Defend That SOTU Response. It Did Not Go to Plan.

Vanity Fair : “Parody-Level Terrible”: Even Republicans Are Panning Katie Britt’s Creepy-as-F**k State of the Union Response

CNN: Scarlett Johansson plays Sen. Katie Britt in a satire of her SOTU rebuttal on ‘SNL’

Uwa Ede-Osifo/Slate:

Why That GOP State of the Union Rebuttal Was So Bizarre In between the rhetoric of doom and despair, Britt’s face maintained a sanguine smile that some on social media called “dystopian.” Others joked the video was A.I. Women in politics have often been implored—by opponents and advisers alike—to smile more. It’s an outdated and sexist refrain that suggests women who seem stern or cold are not politically viable. But, her constant smiling may have produced the opposite effect. “Why does Katie Britt go from smiling to being on the verge of tears and then back to some scary Steven King character?” Joy Behar, a host on The View, wrote on X. In addition to Britt’s semi-permanent smile, the kitchen backdrop, and her numerous references to mothers, daughters, fathers, and all family members in between, the senator appeared to be a promoting a “cult of domesticity” (TLDR: a belief that valorizes stay-at-home mothers who contribute to a strong family unit by upholding domestic duties).

Don’t believe the “no one will remember this speech” bullshit. It was Marco Rubio/Bobby Jindal bad, and those speeches killed their careers. Sure, they might get re-elected but say goodbye to higher office (don’t forget that they are only in it for the ambition).

x It’s not just that Katie Britt’s story was false (since the woman she cited was trafficked by cartels within Mexico).



It’s that the border policy she supports would be to send victims like that back to Mexico into the hands of the cartels, with no chance to seek asylum. https://t.co/AyYMP1JHVG — Tom Malinowski (@Malinowski) March 9, 2024

