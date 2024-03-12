Rep. Jim Jordan’s latest House Judiciary Committee hearing targeting President Joe Biden is not going particularly well. As with most of the “investigations” into Biden being led by Republican committee chairs, the facts are simply not on Jordan and the GOP’s side. This makes for some embarrassing moments when Democratic representatives point that out.

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell used his time during the hearing to point out the discrepancies in special counsel Robert Hur’s strangely worded report on Biden’s handling of classified documents. After noting that in the transcript of his interview with Biden, Hur remarked that the chief executive had “a photographic understanding” of things (language Hur conveniently left off his final report), Swalwell introduced a stellar supercut of Donald Trump being anything but “photographic” in his recall of … anything.

It was such an enjoyable supercut that Jordan cut it off before it was finished.

We are joined by our friend Christina Reynolds, who is senior VP of communications and content at EMILY’s List. Christina talks with Kerry and Markos about how small a box the Republican Party is locked into on reproductive rights.