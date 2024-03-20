Remember how the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade was going to return the issue of abortion to the states, where they said it belonged?

Yeah, well, you can forget that. Because if Donald Trump gets back into the White House, he’s bringing a national abortion ban with him.

“The number of weeks now, people are agreeing on 15, and I’m thinking in terms of that, and it’ll come out to something that’s very reasonable,” Trump said Tuesday on WABC’s show “Sid & Friends in the Morning.”

“I’ll make that announcement at the appropriate time,” he added.

Trump’s been quietly flirting with the idea of a ban for a while. In February, The New York Times reported that he liked the idea of a 16-week ban because, among other things, “It’s even. It’s four months.”

Sure, the Trump campaign panicked when that story broke, predictably calling it “fake news.”

But here we are, just a few weeks later, and it’s no longer Trump musing about his numerical preferences to anonymous sources. It’s Trump saying right out loud that he thinks a national ban on abortion—again, the thing Republicans pinky-swore they were not going to do because they wanted to return the abortion issue to the states—is a groovy idea everyone can get behind.

The anti-abortion crowd knows Trump is the key to a national abortion ban. He gave them the Supreme Court that overturned Roe, and now they want more. They want a national ban; that’s always been the goal.

And now, if Republicans win in November, they’re going to get it. Blue states, red states—none of that will matter. Abortion won’t be safe anywhere.