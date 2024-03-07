Biden introduces “ Jasmine, whose 9-year-old sister Jackie was murdered with 21 classmates and teachers at her elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.”
“I did do something by establishing the first-ever Office of Gun Violence Prevention in the White House that Vice President Harris is leading.
“Meanwhile, my predecessor told the NRA he’s proud he did nothing on guns when he was President.”
After another school shooting in Iowa, Biden says, Trump said we should just “get over it.”
“Stop it! Stop it,” Biden says. “I say we must stop it.”