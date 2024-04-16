Trump targets one of last two pro-impeachment House Republicans

No one holds grudges like Trump.

New York Times destroys its own spin that Biden's losing Latino voters

It's a miracle: New York Times concedes it was wrong.

Maine joins interstate alliance to elect president by popular vote

Republicans hate it so it’s got to be good.

Cartoon: Trump on Trial

#NeverForget

Trump in court, Biden in the Oval Office: A tale of two candidates

One is trying to avoid prison, and one is, well, being president.

Other democracies prosecute their ex-leaders. Trump should be no exception

If France, Israel, and South Korea can do it, it can’t be that hard.

Kevin McCarthy's trying to create a legacy, but he can’t give up Trump

The former GOP House speaker is trying to paint himself as an elder statesman when he got fired from his last job.

House postpones 'Appliance Week' to focus on things that actually matter

Guess they’ll have to wait to pass the Refrigerator Freedom Act another time. Yes, you read that right.

Truth Social’s value plummets again, but Trump is likely unbothered

The number of grifts this man runs is truly astounding.

The walls are closing in on GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson

It’s time for Johnson to stop the nonsense and get something done.

