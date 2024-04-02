One super-reliable way to hasten the death of something is to slap Donald Trump’s name on it. Trump Steaks. Trump Vodka. Trump University. Trump Ice. Trump Magazine. Trump University. Trump Mortgage. Trump Hotels and Casino Resorts—that was Trump’s first public company, which folded decades before the one that’s currently selling grossly overpriced meme stocks. All have long since been tossed into the Walmart dumpster of history.

Trump also failed in the airline business. So maybe renaming a Washington, D.C., airport after him isn’t the brightest idea ever.

But that’s exactly what a handful of GOP lawmakers want to do.

According to CBS News:

H.R. 7845 would designate the Washington Dulles International Airport the "Donald J. Trump International Airport." The airport is currently named after John Foster Dulles, who served as Secretary of State in the Cold War era under former President Dwight Eisenhower. The D.C. area's other major airport is named after former President Ronald Reagan. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, a Pennsylvania Republican and the majority chief deputy whip, introduced the bill on Friday. It has six GOP co-sponsors so far — Reps. Michael Waltz of Florida, Andy Ogles of Tennessee, Charles Fleischmann of Tennessee, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Barry Moore of Alabama and Troy Nehls of Texas.

Wow, what a brain trust. They’re clearly of one mind, though it’s not entirely clear who’s currently using it.

Of course, they undoubtedly have a very good reason to name one of Washington’s airports after the guy who singlehandedly attempted to end American democracy because he couldn't admit he’s a colossal loser. Or at least they’re going to darn well pretend they do.

“In my lifetime, our nation has never been greater than under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump,” Reschenthaler stated. “As millions of domestic and international travelers fly through the airport, there is no better symbol of freedom, prosperity, and strength than hearing ‘Welcome to Trump International Airport’ as they land on American soil.”