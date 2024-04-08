Within hours of Donald Trump’s clumsy, lie-filled attempt to blunt the issue of abortion by saying he would let states decide its legality, the Biden-Harris campaign released a new 60-second ad revealing the tragedies unleashed by Republican abortion bans across the country.

The ad, which first aired Monday on MSNBC, centers on a couple in Austin, Texas. Josh and Amanda Zurawski were eagerly awaiting the birth of a baby girl when Amanda's water broke early, at just 18 weeks of pregnancy, and she had a miscarriage.

The ad shows the couple sifting through keepsakes they collected in anticipation of their baby daughter—like the outfit they planned to bring her home from the hospital in—as text relays the horror of their story.

"Because Donald Trump killed Roe v Wade, Amanda was denied standard medical care to prevent infection, an abortion," the text says. "Doctors were forced to send her home."

Three days after her water broke, Amanda ended up in the ICU with sepsis.

"She almost died twice," the ad relays. "The infection caused so much damage, Amanda may never get pregnant again."

The ad ends on a scene with Josh comforting Amanda as she cries into his chest. White text on a black screen reads: "Trump did this."

x NEW AD: Donald Trump just took credit for extreme abortion bans across the country.



This is what Donald Trump did. pic.twitter.com/3IzmQwebMp — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 8, 2024

The ad builds on President Joe Biden's initial abortion ad released last week in which the campaign lets Trump, in his own words, take credit for terminating Roe v. Wade. Biden then appears in the ad, saying, "Donald Trump doesn't trust women. I do."

The ads are part of a $30 million ad buy Team Biden is using to lay the groundwork for the campaign they plan to prosecute moving forward. Abortion will obviously be playing a central role in Biden's pitch for four more years.

