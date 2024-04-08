Millions across North America witnessed the moon block out the sun during a total solar eclipse Monday.

The eclipse’s path of totality stretched from Mazatlán, Mexico to Newfoundland, an area that crosses 15 U.S. states and is home to 44 million people. Revelers were engulfed in darkness at state parks, on city rooftops and in small towns.

Most of those in North America, but not in the direct path, still witnessed a partial eclipse, with the moon transforming the sun into a fiery crescent.

Totality's first stop on land cast Mazatlán's sparkling beaches into darkness before continuing northeast toward Eagle Pass, Texas, one its first stops in the U.S.

Total solar eclipses happen somewhere around the world every 11 to 18 months, but they don't often cross paths with millions of people. The U.S. last got a taste in 2017, and won’t again see a coast-to-coast spectacle until 2045.

Melissa, left, and Michael Richards watch through solar goggles as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Wooster, Ohio.

Clouds cover the sky prior to a total solar eclipse, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Arlington, Texas.

Yurem Rodriquez watches as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas, Monday, April 8, 2024.

The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas, Monday, April 8, 2024.

The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, April 8, 2024.

People take selfies as they watch and photograph a total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico, Monday, April 8, 2024.

Sun spots are seen during the beginning phase of a total solar eclipse, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Arlington, Texas.