News Roundup: Republicans still making excuses for Trump after classified documents seized

Trump's administration began with a national security scandal, spun through multiple others, and ended with another. And that's just the ones we know of.

The weekend was stuffed with new Republican excuses for why a FBI search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort that found multiple secret, top secret, and confidential government security documents was either of no major significance or another instance of investigators being mean to Trump, but none of the excuses square with what we already know.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party's campaign of demonization against the FBI continues to result in threats to those they're targeting. Armed militia members, including supporters of violent insurrection, appeared at a Phoenix, Arizona FBI office this weekend; this, after one pro-coup Trump supporter attacked an FBI office in Ohio.