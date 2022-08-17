News Roundup: Secret Service knew of pre-coup threats to Pelosi; DeSantis sued for 'illegal' firing

Pelosi's office and its contents were a particular target of Jan. 6 rioters, many of whom were hunting for Pelosi and other Trump-named enemies.

News broke today that the Secret Service knew about threats to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi days before the Jan. 6 coup attempt, but they didn't tell her or the U.S. Capitol Police about those threats until the violence was already underway. This adds another wrinkle to the "accidental" scrubbing of Secret Service communications from before and during the coup.

Meanwhile, in Florida, it still looks like Donald Trump willingly violated the Espionage Act and other federal laws—and whether Florida's most devoted Trump impersonator, current governor Ron DeSantis, broke laws in firing a state attorney who objected to new Republican demands to prosecute abortions in his state remains to be seen.

In not-crime news, Daily Kos and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are partnering up to endorse seven Democrats running for vital state supreme court seats. Given the new Republican emphasis on declaring election results they don't like to be invalid because reasons, new Republican-state abortion bans, and new gerrymandering attempts to circumvent the will of state voters even when ballots are cast, these are among the most important races in the country.