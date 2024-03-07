While the primaries aren’t over yet, with only two candidates left standing, it’s clear: We’re facing another election of Joe Biden versus Donald Trump.

Whatever mild distraction and entertainment Nikki Haley’s primary challenge of Trump gave us, it was too little, too late. Trump was blessed by both a primary field that spent more time building him up than tearing him down, and a cult that simply wouldn’t let go of their Dear Leader.

None of that matters anymore. Trump is the Republican nominee, and Biden is all that stands in the way of the nightmare Trump has threatened to unleash on this country.

It’s not hyperbole: Our freedoms and American democracy are on the line. And we have to do our part to protect it.

With its base of MAGA cultists and Christian nationalists, and with Trump vowing to be a dictator on “day one,” the Republican Party has decided they’re done with all that democracy stuff. They’d rather tell people what to do: how doctors can practice medicine, whom businesses can hire and advertise to, which books people can read, what schools can teach, which bathrooms people can use, which pronouns people can say, how people can vote …

And the list goes on. And on.

Republicans have always been in favor of government intruding into the bedroom and the boardroom, even though they used to pretend otherwise, hiding behind vague and polite rhetoric about “small government.”

But now, with Trump as their leader, the mask is finally off. And in its place is an unapologetically fascist agenda—internment camps, mass deportations, pardons for insurrectionists, the entire federal government weaponized for “retribution” against Trump’s enemies—modeled off the world’s worst strongmen Trump so admires.

I know people are freaking out about the polls. And a lot of people still don’t want to believe that we’re facing a rematch of the horrid, COVID-era 2020 campaign. Do you?

But that’s where we are now. And as in 2020, this year’s election will be a dogfight decided in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

But I would rather be us than them for several reasons.

Democrats have been regularly outperforming electoral expectations since 2016 . Trump has proven himself an electoral loser. He couldn’t even win the popular vote in 2016, much less 2020. Even one of the GOP’s bright spots in the past eight years—winning Virginia’s governorship in 2021—happened only because the Republican candidate managed to distance himself from Trump. And while they did take the House back in 2022, it was hardly the landslide they’d been predicting.

Democrats are winning special elections . People are freaking out about polls, but for whatever reason, election results are ignored. Since the beginning of 2023, Democrats in 49 special elections have, on average, performed 3.6 percentage points better than Biden’s 2020 presidential performance.

Trump is underperforming his polls . In Iowa, polls expected Trump to get 52.7%, he got 51%. Caucuses are hinky, yes. But in New Hampshire, the polling averages had Trump winning by nearly 18 points, yet he only won by 11. In South Carolina, where polling averages had Trump winning by nearly 28 points, he won by 20. These misses are smaller than the Trump polling errors of the past, and yes, everyone is scarred by 2016, when it seemed almost inevitable that Trump would lose, but for whatever reason, the opposite seems to be happening now. It’s true down the ballot, too. In the special election in New York’s 3rd Congressional District—the seat George Santos once held—the most optimistic polling had Democrat Tom Suozzi winning by just 4 points. He won by nearly 8 points.

Trump is underperforming, period . As the de facto Republican incumbent candidate, Trump managed just 51% in Iowa and 54% in New Hampshire—two states where voters pay a great deal of attention. Trump then got just 60% in South Carolina, an extremely Trumpy state, meaning that 2 out of 5 Republicans wanted someone else. And while Super Tuesday was more pro-Trump, Haley didn’t have the money to compete against Trump’s name ID across the wider map—and even then, about one-quarter of Republicans voted against Trump in many states. Just imagine the frenzy if Biden had struggled to eke out bare majorities in any state.

Voters haven’t been paying attention . Believe it or not, a lot of voters aren’t paying much attention to this election or to Trump’s recent rhetoric. But focus groups have shown that once voters are informed of his antics—like arguing that presidents have immunity even if they murder their political opponents, or insisting he will be a dictator—they are alarmed. Even on the issue of abortion, voters haven’t made the connection between Trump’s Supreme Court picks and the loss of federal reproductive rights. And while it won’t be easy, Democrats have a wealth of information to share with voters. What will Republicans run on? Border security, transgender bathrooms, and taking food out of the mouths of hungry children? They really have nothing, which is why Trump recently tried to claim credit for the record-breaking stock market.

Trump is purging moderates from his party . Trump and his allies are explicitly planning to excommunicate Haley’s supporters—many of whom say they won’t vote for Trump anyway—as well as anyone else who isn’t hardcore MAGA. Sure, lots of those Republican voters will ultimately come home, just like most Bernie Sanders supporters came home for Hillary Clinton and Biden after their respective primaries. Our own Kerry Eleveld has been writing about these gettable Haley voters. In North Carolina’s exit polling, 87% of Haley voters said they’d be dissatisfied if Trump won the Republican nomination, and 85% said that Trump wasn’t physically or mentally fit to serve effectively.

You. You are the reason I’m optimistic about November. Democratic victories since the dawn of Trump haven’t happened in a vacuum. They have been fueled by unprecedented grassroots energy and activism. The pundits smugly predicted that voters would soon forget about the Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision, which overturned the constitutional right to abortion. However, that November, a furious electorate refused to give the GOP the kind of massive victory they’d predicted. Voters didn’t connect the Dobbs decision to Republicans by accident.

It was you, educating your friends, neighbors, and coworkers; making phone calls; knocking on doors; mailing postcards; and promoting and funding candidates and organizations—like Daily Kos!—that are fighting to save our democracy.

Republicans know they are in the dwindling minority. There are more of us than there are of them. That is why they are working so hard to gerrymander districts, kill voting rights legislation, and erode our democracy.

And their fear is real. If we do what we need to do, we can defeat Trump once and for all, leaving the legal system free to pick apart his financial carcass. And with Trump gone, MAGA will be unmoored, their grifter jackals tearing each other to shreds.

We can take back the House, and we can hold our most endangered Senate seats in Arizona, Ohio, and Montana (sorry, West Virginia)—and thus the majority. And with Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema heading for the exit, Democrats can finally have a united Senate caucus.

If we work hard enough, we even have a fighting chance in Florida and Texas. Villainous Sens. Rick Scott and Ted Cruz barely won their last elections, and we have fantastic challengers for both this year—Reps. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in Florida and Colin Allred in Texas. Tough states, yes, but we did the impossible in 2022 by overperforming in an off-year election. The GOP won the House by only the slimmest of margins.

If we hold the Senate and the White House and win back the House, we can finally cast off the filibuster, welcome Washington, D.C., as our 51st state, and give Puerto Rico the chance to decide whether it wants to follow suit. Congress could eliminate partisan gerrymandering and overcome Republican efforts to curtail voting rights at the state level, ensuring wide access to the franchise.

Convincing a narrow Democratic majority to expand the Supreme Court would be a tougher sell, but we activists would push that hard, and this radical, unaccountable Supreme Court gives liberals a reason to reform it every single term.

As you all well know, I’ve just scratched the surface of what’s at stake this November. We know the opportunities and dangers ahead. The broader electorate? Not so much.

So it’s time to switch into general election mode.

It’s time to fight.

Leave everything on the road.

We can’t afford to lose.

And hey, remember 2020, 2022, and 2023? Winning is fun.

Let’s keep doing it. Let’s fucking go.

We can't repeat the successes of 2020, 2022, and 2023 with fewer resources than we had in those years. So please take a minute to donate $20.24 or more to support Daily Kos' Get Out The Vote efforts this fall.